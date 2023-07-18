Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+120). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -145 +120 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 24, or 29.3%, of the 82 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won 19 of its 64 games, or 29.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of its 95 opportunities.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-34 13-34 15-25 12-42 20-49 7-18

