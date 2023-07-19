The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 97 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .452.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 61 of 95 games this year (64.2%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (28.4%).

In 15 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 33 games this year (34.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .258 AVG .249 .297 OBP .292 .469 SLG .434 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 37/11 K/BB 46/10 10 SB 17

Tigers Pitching Rankings