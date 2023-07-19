The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .212 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Melendez is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 54 of 89 games this season (60.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.6%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (29 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .214 AVG .211 .299 OBP .284 .364 SLG .322 14 XBH 13 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 51/22 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings