MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .421 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .212 with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Melendez is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 54 of 89 games this season (60.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.6%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (7.9%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.5% of his games this year, Melendez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (29 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.214
|AVG
|.211
|.299
|OBP
|.284
|.364
|SLG
|.322
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|51/22
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (5-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
