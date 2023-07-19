Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and starter Eduardo Rodriguez on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 82 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .375 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 361 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.22) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.438 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Yarbrough has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Alec Marsh Tyler Glasnow 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers - Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Daniel Lynch Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen

