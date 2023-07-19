Spencer Torkelson leads the Detroit Tigers (42-52) into a matchup against the Kansas City Royals (28-68) a game after homering twice in an 11-10 defeat to the Royals. It starts at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable starters are Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) for the Tigers and Ryan Yarbrough (2-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (5-5, 2.70 ERA) vs Yarbrough - KC (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Yarbrough

Yarbrough gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9 against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Over 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.29 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.

Yarbrough is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Yarbrough will try to extend a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 2.9 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

Rodriguez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 2.70 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Rodriguez has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 361 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .234 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 29th in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Royals to go 8-for-23 with a double and two RBI in five innings this season.

