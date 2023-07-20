The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .248 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.

In 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 67), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), with two or more runs seven times (10.4%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .241 AVG .254 .286 OBP .320 .405 SLG .430 10 XBH 13 4 HR 2 11 RBI 6 22/4 K/BB 20/9 2 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings