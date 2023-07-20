When they host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (9-12) will look to end a three-game losing streak. The Sparks have lost six games in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sparks matchup.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-3.5) 163 -165 +140
BetMGM Lynx (-3.5) 163.5 -155 +125
PointsBet Lynx (-3.5) 162.5 -165 +125
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 161.5 -150 +120

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sparks are 8-10-0 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Los Angeles has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
  • The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 21 times this season.
  • So far this year, 10 out of the Sparks' 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

