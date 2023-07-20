MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .210.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 54 of 90 games this year (60.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (14.4%).
- He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 90), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has had an RBI in 20 games this year (22.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.209
|AVG
|.211
|.294
|OBP
|.284
|.356
|SLG
|.322
|14
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|56/14
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lorenzen (4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.75 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
