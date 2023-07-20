Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .212.
  • Lopez has had a hit in 23 of 54 games this season (42.6%), including multiple hits six times (11.1%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this year.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in eight games this year (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 13 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 26
.190 AVG .229
.370 OBP .289
.286 SLG .289
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
12/15 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
