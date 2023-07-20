Nicky Lopez -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 98 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, on July 20 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 20 walks while hitting .212.

Lopez has had a hit in 23 of 54 games this season (42.6%), including multiple hits six times (11.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 54 games this year.

Lopez has driven in a run in eight games this year (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 26 .190 AVG .229 .370 OBP .289 .286 SLG .289 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 12/15 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 2

