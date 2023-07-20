Thursday's game between the Kansas City Royals (28-69) and Detroit Tigers (43-52) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 20.

The Tigers will look to Michael Lorenzen (4-6) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-9).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 16 of 57 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (363 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule