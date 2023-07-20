Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers head into the final of a four-game series against Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+125). An 8.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Royals and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 25, or 29.8%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has won 16 of its 57 games, or 28.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 97 games with a total this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-35 13-34 15-25 13-43 20-49 8-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.