Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Michael Lorenzen, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 82 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 363 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.433 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-9) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Minnesota Twins.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Rays L 4-2 Home Cole Ragans Shawn Armstrong 7/16/2023 Rays W 8-4 Home Brady Singer Zach Eflin 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers - Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees - Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away - Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.