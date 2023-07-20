How to Watch the Royals vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Michael Lorenzen, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 82 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.
- The Royals' .233 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 363 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The Royals rank 21st with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.433 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-9) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Minnesota Twins.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Greinke has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Shawn Armstrong
|7/16/2023
|Rays
|W 8-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Zach Eflin
|7/17/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Matt Manning
|7/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Tarik Skubal
|7/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/20/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Alec Marsh
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Gerrit Cole
|7/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Luis Severino
|7/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Logan Allen
|7/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Civale
