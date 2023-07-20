The Detroit Tigers (43-52) and the Kansas City Royals (28-69) will square off on Thursday, July 20 at Kauffman Stadium, with Michael Lorenzen starting for the Tigers and Zack Greinke taking the hill for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Tigers (-130). An 8.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (4-6, 3.75 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-9, 5.05 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Salvador Pérez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (29.8%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 23-54 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.