The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .457 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .246 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.

Waters has recorded a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.5% of his games this season (11 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 games this year (32.5%), including five multi-run games (12.5%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .284 AVG .203 .354 OBP .224 .473 SLG .297 8 XBH 2 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 31/2 3 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings