As play in the Hamburg approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Eva Lys versus Arantxa Rus.

Lys at the 2023 Hamburg

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-29

July 21-29 Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh

MatchMaker Sports Gmbh Location: Hamburg, Germany

Hamburg, Germany Court Surface: Clay

Lys' Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, July 27 (at 6:30 AM ET), Lys will meet Rus, after getting past Panna Udvardy 6-4, 6-1 in the previous round.

Lys Stats

Lys is coming off a 6-4, 6-1 win over No. 96-ranked Udvardy in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In nine tournaments over the past year, Lys is 10-9 and has not won a title.

Lys is 0-2 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

In her 19 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Lys has averaged 19.3 games.

In her two matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Lys has averaged 16.0 games.

Lys has won 43.2% of her return games and 67.5% of her service games over the past year.

Lys has been victorious in 53.8% of her service games on clay over the past year and 30.8% of her return games.

