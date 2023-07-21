On Friday, Maikel Garcia (.216 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 40 of 64 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (26.6%).

He has homered in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 64), and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 34.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .295 AVG .248 .336 OBP .319 .402 SLG .337 11 XBH 5 1 HR 2 19 RBI 8 26/9 K/BB 32/11 8 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings