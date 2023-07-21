The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .206 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 32 of 71 games this season (45.1%) Massey has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.5%).

In four games this year, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 23.9% of his games this year, Massey has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .226 AVG .188 .306 OBP .220 .349 SLG .259 9 XBH 3 2 HR 2 13 RBI 10 30/11 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings