The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez and his .432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .211 with 19 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 55 of 91 games this season (60.4%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has driven home a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored a run in 29 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 42 .211 AVG .211 .294 OBP .284 .361 SLG .322 15 XBH 13 6 HR 1 19 RBI 14 53/22 K/BB 56/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings