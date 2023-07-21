On Friday, Nick Pratto (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 42 of 71 games this season (59.2%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (19.7%).

In six games this season, he has homered (8.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Pratto has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs four times (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .234 AVG .252 .351 OBP .305 .363 SLG .395 10 XBH 11 3 HR 3 17 RBI 13 43/18 K/BB 62/9 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings