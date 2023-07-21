Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field against Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Royals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 25, or 29.4%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won eight of its 27 games, or 29.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 98 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 9-8-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 13-34 15-26 13-43 20-50 8-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.