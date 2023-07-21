Player prop betting options for Gleyber Torres, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the New York Yankees-Kansas City Royals matchup at Yankee Stadium on Friday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 97 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.292/.447 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 12 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits).

He's slashing .252/.295/.435 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 16 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Rays Jul. 15 4-for-4 0 0 0 5

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (5-6) for his 20th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Schmidt has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 5.0 5 3 3 7 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 5.1 5 3 3 3 3 vs. Rangers Jun. 23 5.1 6 1 0 3 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.332/.427 so far this year.

Torres will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Jul. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He has a .247/.336/.386 slash line so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

