Following one round of play in the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom, Tommy Fleetwood is in the lead (-5). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 The Open Championship

Start Time: 1:35 AM ET

1:35 AM ET Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards

Par 71/7,383 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Golf Channel, USA Network Friday TV: Golf Channel, USA Network

Golf Channel, USA Network Saturday TV: NBC, USA Network

NBC, USA Network Sunday TV: NBC, USA Network

The Open Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Tommy Fleetwood 1st -5 66 Emiliano Grillo 1st -5 66 Christo Lamprecht 1st -5 66 Brian Harman 4th -4 67 Antoine Rozner 4th -4 67

The Open Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 4:58 AM ET Rory McIlroy (E/32nd), Justin Rose (+3/89th), Jon Rahm (+3/89th) 9:59 AM ET Wyndham Clark (-3/7th), Cameron Smith (+1/48th), Xander Schauffele (-1/19th) 5:09 AM ET Max Homa (-3/7th), Tyrrell Hatton (E/32nd), Collin Morikawa (+2/66th) 9:37 AM ET Hideki Matsuyama (-1/19th), Patrick Cantlay (-1/19th), Brooks Koepka (-1/19th) 9:48 AM ET Scottie Scheffler (-1/19th), Adam Scott (+1/48th), Tommy Fleetwood (-5/1st) 10:10 AM ET Rickie Fowler (+1/48th), Shane Lowry (+1/48th), Robert MacIntyre (+3/89th) 4:47 AM ET Tony Finau (+2/66th), Viktor Hovland (-1/19th), Justin Thomas (+11/153rd) 9:04 AM ET Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1/48th), Jordan Spieth (-2/13th), Jason Day (+1/48th) 10:21 AM ET Bryson DeChambeau (+3/89th), Cameron Young (+1/48th), Si Woo Kim (-2/13th) 4:36 AM ET Keegan Bradley (-1/19th), Joaquin Niemann (+7/139th), Sung-Jae Im (-1/19th)

