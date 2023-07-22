The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .208.
  • Isbel has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).
  • In 44 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 21
.195 AVG .222
.225 OBP .273
.312 SLG .389
7 XBH 9
1 HR 1
8 RBI 4
14/2 K/BB 16/5
2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Cole (9-2 with a 2.78 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.089), and 15th in K/9 (9.8).
