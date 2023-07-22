The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .208.

Isbel has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

In 44 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 games this season (27.3%), including three multi-run games (6.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .195 AVG .222 .225 OBP .273 .312 SLG .389 7 XBH 9 1 HR 1 8 RBI 4 14/2 K/BB 16/5 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings