Lynx vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 22
A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.0 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (third, 21.9) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (20-2) visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-12) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15)
|169.5
|-1800
|+1000
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-2000
|+950
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1399
|+750
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1700
|+775
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 11 times in 21 games with a spread this season.
- The Lynx have compiled a 10-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 5-3.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 15.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- So far this season, 12 out of the Aces' 21 games have hit the over.
- The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 22 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.