The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .212.

In 45.8% of his games this year (33 of 72), Massey has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 72 games (22.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .226 AVG .198 .306 OBP .230 .349 SLG .319 9 XBH 5 2 HR 4 13 RBI 14 30/11 K/BB 34/4 2 SB 1

