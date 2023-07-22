Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .373 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 367 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (6-8) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in eight innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Singer has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Jordan Lyles Matt Manning 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray

