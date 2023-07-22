On Saturday, July 22 at 1:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (51-47) host the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole will get the call for the Yankees, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +190 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (29.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 5-10 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +190 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+290) Nick Pratto 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+325)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

