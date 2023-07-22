Royals vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 22
Michael Massey leads the Kansas City Royals (28-71) into a matchup against the New York Yankees (51-47), after his two-homer showing in a 5-4 defeat to the Yankees, starting at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Brady Singer (6-8) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Singer - KC (6-8, 5.70 ERA)
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer
- Singer (6-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
- Singer has five quality starts under his belt this year.
- Singer is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (9-2) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 20 games.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Cole has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks fourth, 1.089 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 15th.
