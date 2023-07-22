Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (51-47) and the Kansas City Royals (28-71) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Yankees coming out on top. Game time is at 1:05 PM on July 22.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Brady Singer (6-8, 5.70 ERA).

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Royals have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (29.1%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious five times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +190 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (367 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule