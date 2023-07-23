Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Yankees.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .442.

In 63.3% of his 98 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 33 games this year (33.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (44.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .253 AVG .247 .291 OBP .289 .460 SLG .424 19 XBH 19 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 48/10 10 SB 17

Yankees Pitching Rankings