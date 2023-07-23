Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Drew Waters (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with two triples, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .240 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.8% of them.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Waters has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 13 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.284
|AVG
|.194
|.354
|OBP
|.213
|.473
|SLG
|.278
|8
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|35/2
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.66 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .311 to opposing hitters.
