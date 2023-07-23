The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Luis Severino TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is hitting .204 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Isbel has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 45 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Isbel has driven in a run in 11 games this year (24.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 26.7% of his games this year (12 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .195 AVG .213 .225 OBP .263 .312 SLG .373 7 XBH 9 1 HR 1 8 RBI 4 14/2 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1

