In the Ladies Open Lausanne round of 32 today, there are nine matches, including No. 64-ranked Mirra Andreeva taking the court against No. 90 Diane Parry.

Ladies Open Lausanne Info

  • Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne
  • Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round
  • Date: July 24
  • TV Channel:
  • Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
  • Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
  • Court Surface: Clay

Who will win the Ladies Open Lausanne?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank
Mirra Andreeva +275 1st
Ana Bogdan +700 2nd
Elisabetta Cocciaretto +800 3rd
Irina-Camelia Begu +800 3rd
Sara Sorribes Tormo +800 3rd
Emma Navarro +1000 6th
Alize Cornet +1100 7th
Jil Teichmann +1200 8th
Elina Avanesyan +1400 9th
Olga Danilovic +1800 10th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog
Chloe Paquet vs. Carol Zhao Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Paquet (-210) Zhao (+150)
Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Valentina Ryser Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Grammatikopoulou (-210) Ryser (+150)
Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar Round of 32 6:00 AM ET Bondar (-125) Bolsova Zadoinov (+100)
Reka Luca Jani vs. Amandine Hesse Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Jani (-135) Hesse (-105)
Dayana Yastremska vs. Jenny Duerst Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:15 AM ET Yastremska (-1200) Duerst (+550)
Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina Round of 32 7:15 AM ET Avanesyan (-1100) Rodina (+600)
Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig Round of 32 7:30 AM ET Riera (-1000) Tig (+550)
Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry Round of 32 9:30 AM ET Andreeva (-550) Parry (+375)
Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva Round of 32 11:30 AM ET Teichmann (-250) Andreeva (+180)

