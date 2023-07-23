Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the mound, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while batting .208.

In 45.2% of his 73 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (6.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with more than one RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .226 AVG .192 .306 OBP .222 .349 SLG .308 9 XBH 5 2 HR 4 13 RBI 14 30/11 K/BB 36/4 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings