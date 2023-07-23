Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Yankees - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Yankees.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .245.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (9.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Pratto has an RBI in 22 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including four multi-run games (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.234
|AVG
|.256
|.351
|OBP
|.317
|.363
|SLG
|.416
|10
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/18
|K/BB
|62/11
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino (1-4 with a 6.66 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.66, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.