The New York Yankees versus Kansas City Royals game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Giancarlo Stanton and Bobby Witt Jr..

The favored Yankees have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -200 +165 9 -120 +100 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with 25 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has won eight of its 29 games, or 27.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of its 100 opportunities.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 13-36 15-27 13-44 20-52 8-19

