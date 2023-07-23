Bobby Witt Jr. will lead the Kansas City Royals into a matchup with Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Royals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 85 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 369 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (1-11) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed three hits in six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Tigers W 11-10 Home Daniel Lynch Tarik Skubal 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees - Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober

