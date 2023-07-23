Luis Severino will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (52-47) on Sunday, July 23 versus the Kansas City Royals (28-72), who will answer with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Yankees have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +165. A 9-run over/under is set in the contest.

Royals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (1-4, 6.66 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (1-11, 5.96 ERA)

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 36 out of the 61 games, or 59%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Yankees have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

New York has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (28.7%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 8-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

