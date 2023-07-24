Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 54 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443.
- In 63.6% of his 99 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 33 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.1%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.253
|AVG
|.252
|.291
|OBP
|.293
|.460
|SLG
|.426
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|48/10
|10
|SB
|18
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
