Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Monday, Edward Olivares (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 42 of 70 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 70 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.244
|AVG
|.256
|.287
|OBP
|.323
|.403
|SLG
|.421
|10
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|21/10
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the lefty went five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.21 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
