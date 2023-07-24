Matt Duffy returns to action for the Kansas City Royals against Logan Allen and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 20, when he went 0-for-1 against the Tigers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has six doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .274.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (18.4%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 24 .306 AVG .236 .371 OBP .276 .387 SLG .309 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 10/4 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

