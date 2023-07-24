Michael Massey Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Massey has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.8%).
- In 17 games this year (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.226
|AVG
|.202
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.349
|SLG
|.339
|9
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|16
|30/11
|K/BB
|37/4
|2
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
