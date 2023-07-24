Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .588 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Yankees.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.8%).

In 17 games this year (23.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .226 AVG .202 .306 OBP .231 .349 SLG .339 9 XBH 6 2 HR 5 13 RBI 16 30/11 K/BB 37/4 2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings