MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.297 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Yankees.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294 this season while batting .216 with 36 walks and 38 runs scored.
- Melendez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278.
- Melendez has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 7.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven home a run in 20 games this year (21.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this year (33.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.211
|AVG
|.221
|.294
|OBP
|.293
|.361
|SLG
|.337
|15
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|14
|53/22
|K/BB
|59/14
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (99 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 67 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
