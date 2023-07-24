On Monday, Nick Pratto (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .241 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 44 of 74 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Pratto has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with two or more RBI seven times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 of 74 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .234 AVG .248 .351 OBP .308 .363 SLG .403 10 XBH 12 3 HR 4 17 RBI 14 43/18 K/BB 64/11 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings