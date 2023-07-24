Logan Allen will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at Progressive Field against Freddy Fermin and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +165 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (28.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 8-21, a 27.6% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 46 of its 101 chances.

In 17 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 9-8-0 against the spread.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-36 13-37 15-28 13-44 20-53 8-19

