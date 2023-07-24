Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 89 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 374 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.20 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined 1.426 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Yarbrough (2-5) will take the mound for the Royals, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Yarbrough will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Tigers L 3-2 Home Ryan Yarbrough Eduardo Rodríguez 7/20/2023 Tigers L 3-0 Home Zack Greinke Michael Lorenzen 7/21/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Away Alec Marsh Clarke Schmidt 7/22/2023 Yankees L 5-2 Away Brady Singer Gerrit Cole 7/23/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Luis Severino 7/24/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Yarbrough Logan Allen 7/25/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Aaron Civale 7/26/2023 Guardians - Away Alec Marsh Gavin Williams 7/28/2023 Twins - Home Brady Singer Sonny Gray 7/29/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Lyles Bailey Ober 7/30/2023 Twins - Home Ryan Yarbrough Kenta Maeda

