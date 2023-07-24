Player prop betting options for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Progressive Field on Monday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 101 hits with 16 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .253/.292/.443 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 84 hits with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He's slashing .246/.288/.431 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 56 RBI (108 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .288/.359/.488 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 4-for-5 2 0 0 4 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 42 walks and 34 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .275/.346/.378 slash line so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

