On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 103 hits and an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .446. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded a hit in 64 of 100 games this season (64.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (15 of 100), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (33.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.0%).

He has scored in 45 of 100 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .253 AVG .257 .291 OBP .297 .460 SLG .432 19 XBH 20 9 HR 7 30 RBI 21 38/11 K/BB 48/10 10 SB 18

Guardians Pitching Rankings