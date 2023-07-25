Kyle Isbel -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .215.
  • Isbel has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
  • In 6.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel has driven in a run in 12 games this season (25.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 14 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 24
.195 AVG .235
.225 OBP .279
.312 SLG .420
7 XBH 10
1 HR 2
8 RBI 5
14/2 K/BB 21/5
2 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.71, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .215 batting average against him.
