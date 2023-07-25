Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 191 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .204 with five doubles, three triples and 20 walks.
- Lopez has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 56 games this season.
- In eight games this season (14.3%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 56 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.185
|AVG
|.218
|.361
|OBP
|.277
|.277
|SLG
|.276
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|12/15
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .215 to opposing hitters.
